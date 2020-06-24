In a week filled with new signing deals for BRAVE Combat Federation stars Nkosi “King” Ndebele of South Africa and Shoaib “The Assassin” Yousaf They were the latest prospects to extend their contract with the fastest growing MMA promotion in the world.

Both figures were preceded by people like Sam Patterson and Benoit St. Denis, demonstrating that BRAVE CF continues to nurture young talent by providing them with a truly global platform to showcase their talents.

Ndebele He used his social networks to announce the new agreement with BRAVE CF and published a video in which he signs the new contract and comments on it.

“It is wonderful to be a part of this incredible organization and I want to thank His Highness Sheikh Khaled and the President of BRAVE CF, Mohammed Shahid, for this great opportunity”Nkosi said.

“I honestly feel like it comes naturally to me, it’s like I’m dancing. So with that said, I can’t wait to “dance” further into the cage and accomplish even bigger things with BRAVE CF now as I head for my second promotion contract, ” said.

Yousaf from England also reached out to their social media to comment on the new deal. After an 11-0 amateur career and a 7-1 professional record so far, I am pleased to announce that I am signing a new agreement with the BRAVE Combat Federation, I am happy to be a part of the BRAVE CF family and I would like to thank their Highness Sheikh Khaled and President BRAVE Mohammed Shahid ”, he claimed.

With a professional record of two wins and one loss, Nkosi Ndebele He also adds 13 amateur victories to his experience, making him one of the most successful African amateur mixed martial arts in recent history.

In his last appearance inside the BRAVE arena, Ndebele beat the Irishman Ian Cleary by unanimous decision in BRAVE CF 31, held at the Sibaya Casino in Durban, South Africa, his home country.

It was a dominant performance in his bantamweight debut for BRAVE CFAs he proved to be one of the biggest prospects on the African MMA scene.

Shoaib Yousaf He has a perfect amateur record of 11 wins and no losses, which included a world title in the IMMAF Amateur World MMA Championship 2016.

As a professional, Yousaf He is 7-1 and is currently on a five-game win streak, including a submission victory over Hassan Talal last December, in BRAVE CF 33, in Saudi Arabia.