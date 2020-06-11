BOGOTÁ.- Brave Combat Federation continues its expansion path to Latin America with the announcement of its alliance with the Colombian sports chain Win Sports that will broadcast a full MMA season with the 34 billboards made so far by the fastest growing company in the world based in Bahrain.

After announcing a few days ago his foray into boxing and the first summit of that sport in Bahrain with the presence of great figures of the sport such as Bob Arum, Amir Khan, and Roy Jones Jr., Brave CF will reach the screens of South America through Win Sports with its entire archive of events to give MMA fans a unique experience.

Win Sports is a subscription television channel whose programming consists of news information, live programs, and broadcasts of Colombian professional soccer. Now with Brave CF adds a new experience for its fans, who will be able to watch high-level MMA every Saturday.

Brave CF’s arrival in Colombia was created thanks to the partnership it has with Latin Fighter Championship, LFC, the leading sports company in Colombia. “We now have a space for all fans of Mixed Martial Arts in Win Sports, which is the most important sports chain in Colombia. We are very excited to have this season of Brave CF for all Colombians who closely follow the evolution of MMA. Brave CF more than a show it is an experience ”, he said Jaime Barón President of CFL and representative of Brave CF in Latin America.

Win Sports has been the television partner of LFC and Brave CF In colombia. Since 2016 Brave CF has made major billboards around the world, including Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

Part of the season will include fights by great sports figures such as Mexicans Alejandro “Pato” Martínez, José ‘Shorty’ Torres and Massio Fullen; Colombians Dumar Roa, Eduardo Mora, and Brazilians Cleiton Silva and Daniel “Gaucho” Sosa.

Brave CF has postponed its schedule due to the coronavirus health emergency but hopes to announce the reopening of its billboards soon, which includes visits to different countries in the region.

For schedules and more inquiries: https://www.winsports.co

About Brave CF: https://www.bravecf.com