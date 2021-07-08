BRAVE CF 53 confirmed for August 21 in Kazakhstan

SEED DISTRICT._ BRAVE Combat Federation, the main world promotion of mixed martial arts based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has confirmed that its 53rd edition will take place on August 21 in Kazakhstan.

BRAVE CF 53 It will take place in Almaty, the former capital and largest city of the Central Asian country. The event will be promoted in association with the leading local promotion Octagon League, and will once again shed light on the incredible talent in Central Asia, as BRAVE CF has done in the past with previous trips not only to Kazakhstan, but to Kyrgyzstan, and the key talent firm from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

This will be the second time BRAVE Combat Federation visit Kazakhstan. The first was in 2017, when BRAVE CF 6 took place at the Halyk Arena, also in Almaty.

On the occasion, fight night was headlined by now-BRAVE CF world super lightweight champion Eldar Eldarov, who knocked out Brazilian Henrique Gomes in the first round, in his first of many main event appearances.

It was also the site of the first BRAVE CF women’s fight when Mariya agapova beat Yulia Litvinceva in a flyweight fight. BRAVE CF 53 will add to a busy summer finale for BRAVE Combat Federation, with BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood which will take place in Italy on August 1, which will be headlined by a vacant fight for the light heavyweight world title.

The middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine looking to become a two-division champion when facing the top contender Mohamed Said Maalem in a fight of spite for all ages.

