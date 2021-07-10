BRAVE CF 52’s Kevin Ruart once wanted to be Mike Tyson but fell in love with BJJ and ended up in MMA

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND._ The most unique and distinguished aspect of Mixed martial arts it is, as its name suggests, the fact that it is not a restrictive form of combat, but a blank canvas on which martial artists can express themselves in a multitude of ways unparalleled in sports.

This key element of MMA was exactly what brought the young man Kevin Ruart. Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Ruart he wanted to be like his childhood idol, “Iron” Mike Tyson. He joined a boxing gym, put on his gloves, and followed his dream.

However, with Mike tyson Being one of the most iconic power punchers in the history of noble art, Ruart felt that he wouldn’t be as successful if he didn’t knock down bodies like he used to. Tyson.

But that didn’t stop Kevin. In fact, it only meant that his path took a slight detour. He joined a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym and all of a sudden he was now collecting necks and joints instead of one-hit knockouts.

And what better way to combine his two passions than to compete in a sport that allowed him to use both his boxing and his jiu-jitsu. Thus, Kevin Ruart began his successful career in Mixed Martial Arts, competing for the first time 10 times as an amateur.

By becoming a professional, Ruart fought on the European scene and won his first regional title, in Belgium. As a local champion, he then signed with BRAVE Combat Federation in search of world glory.

Ruart’s professional record, in fact, describes this duality of styles, with 9 professional victories, 8 of them by stoppage, with 4 knockouts and 4 submissions.

On August 1, Kevin Ruart will be back in Europe, this time with BRAVE CF, while facing Olli Santalahti, aiming for his third promotional win.

