BRAVE CF 52’s Hussein Kadimagomaev is the ‘next wolf’ to come out of Chechnya

STOCKHOLM, Sweden._ A Chechen athlete who wrestles at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm Sweden and nicknamed Borz, or “The Wolf”, arrives at BRAVE Combat Federation with a great impact.

The story seems familiar, right?

That happened before, when Khamzat Chimaev, One of MMA’s biggest superstars first fought under the banner of truly global promotion in 2018.

But history sometimes repeats itself, and contrary to popular belief, lightning can strike twice. Hussein Kadimagomaev She was born in Chechnya and moved to Europe in 2015, at the age of 16.

On that occasion, however, he came to Switzerland, where he began his career in martial arts. He also divided his time between school and a career in logistics and customer service. This didn’t last long, as his future was not in a 9-5 job or in Switzerland.

Kadimagomaev it then joined the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm and once the BRAVE Combat Federation was in town it was scheduled for its promotional debut.

It was then that he received his nickname of “Lamen Borz”, which translates as “Mountain Wolf” and also when he scored his first BRAVE CF win, with a second round TKO against Sven Fortenbacher.

The next fight of Kadimagomaev It is his biggest chance to show that his similarities to his compatriot and training partner include his performances inside the BRAVE CF Arena.

On BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood, the Lamen Borz will face his own Agshin Babaev from Azerbaijan and a convincing victory can take the youngster to the top of the featherweight division.

