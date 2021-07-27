BRAVE CF 52: ‘The Beast’ Machaev eager to prove he has championship caliber for two divisions

Milano, Italy._ Mochamed Machaev caused a sensation in 2020 when he won three fights for BRAVE Combat Federation in the same calendar year, the only fighter to achieve this number in a year full of different challenges due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

The dominant performances against Matjaz Vicar, Ciprian Maris, and more recently against Shoaib Yousaf, have made Machaev a star, as he won the award Breakout Fighter of the Year by BRAVE CF.

Warning

All of his victories have come in the featherweight division, but now Machaev he’s moving down to bantamweight to show he can be a threat in two weight classes.

And not only that, he will arguably have the biggest challenge of his career in front of him at BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood, scheduled for August 1 at Italy.

“The beast” will face Gamzat Magomedov, an amateur world champion who owns a near perfect 5-1 record, with the only disqualification loss disputable.

Everything indicates that this confrontation will steal the spotlight in the debut of BRAVE CF on Italian soil, and whoever comes out as the winner will undoubtedly be one step closer to challenging the 135-pound world title, which is currently vacant.

Machaev He has shown an incredibly complete game, beating his opponents in his striking thanks to his experience in kickboxing, as well as using his powerful grappling to his advantage.

Against Magomedov, However, the Chechen-Austrian phenomenon will meet a highly skilled fighter and the fight has fans eagerly awaiting the prospect of a very even showdown between two of the best fighters on the roster. BRAVE Combat Federation.

BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood will be held in co-promotion with The Golden Cage, the leading organization of MMA in Italy, and will have a vacant light heavyweight title bout as his main event.

The middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine will attempt to become the first two-division champion of BRAVE CF when facing the main contender Mohamed Said Maalem.

Also on deck for fight night there is an incredible middleweight competition between the world class fighter. Rustam Chsiev and the italian feel Enrico Cortese.

Advertisement