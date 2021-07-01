BRAVE CF 52: Mochamed Machaev to face Gamzat Magomedov in a pivotal bantamweight fight

Milano, Italy._ BRAVE Combat Federation has announced three more fights for his upcoming trip to Italy, in association with The Golden Cage.

Leading the group for fight announcements BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood it’s a tremendous bantamweight fight between Gamzat Magomedov and Mochamed Machaev.

Notice

Gamzat Magomedov comes off perhaps the biggest victory of his professional career when he avenged his teammate Hussein Ayyad against Matiss zaharovs on BRAVE CF 49.

Magomedov, amateur world champion IMMAF on 2017, is on a three-game win streak going into Machaev struggle.

“The beast” Mochamed machaev, meanwhile, is on top after being named Wrestler of the Year by BRAVE CF in 2020.

He was the only fighter to compete, and win, three times last year, with all bouts at featherweight. Now Machaev will make his bantamweight debut against one of the division’s best fighters in Magomedov.

Apart from Magomedov vs Machaev, BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood It will also feature two massive lightweight bouts. Valeriu Mircea will look to bounce back at 155 pounds when he takes on the promotional newcomer Ayub Gaziev, while Hussein Kadimagomaev will face Agshin Babayev.

BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood will be headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title fight between the world middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine and the main contender Mohamed Said Maalem.

Italy will become the eighth European country to host a show of BRAVE Combat Federation, and 23 in general.

Advertisement