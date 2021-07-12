BRAVE CF 52 brings back former world champions and key European MMA fighters

Milano, Italy._ The heroes of BRAVE Combat Federation are ready to descend upon Milano, Italy, and by the end of the highly successful event, nine of them will be on top of the mixed martial arts world.

On August 1, the promotion based in Bahrain will be back to thrill fans with BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood.

The undercard is headlined by a light heavyweight world championship clash and will also see several top contenders, former world champions and hometown favorites display their wares inside the cage.

In the main event, the world middleweight champion of BRAVE CF, Mohammad «The Latest» Fakhreddine, is on a mission to become the first athlete to hold two world titles simultaneously in the organization’s history while facing off against Mohamed «L’Ambiance» Said Maalem for the vacant world light heavyweight championship BRAVE CF.

The fight was originally planned to take place in BRAVE CF 50 last April, but Fakhreddine had to withdraw from the title after doctors behind the scenes on standby in Arad Fort He was deemed unfit to compete due to illness.

However, the last minute withdrawal of Fakhreddine did not like Said Maalem, who launched a tirade on social media by calling the prominent Lebanese a “disrespectful”, and eventually turned the competitive rivalry into a personal dispute.

Both men have the opportunity to settle accounts in BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood, with the guarantee that the winner will leave the venue with an intricately crafted belt around their waist.

Meanwhile, Italian fans are in luck, as their own Enrico “The Killing Machine” Cortese gets the spotlight on the co-headlining as he takes on Russian wrestling magician Rustam Chsiev.

Cortese is undefeated in BRAVE CF since signing an exclusive deal with the company in 2019 and looking to take another step toward a shot at the middleweight crown of Fakhreddine by eliminating Chsiev.

The remainder of the explosive main card will also serve as a showcase for a host of the best international talent in the sport.

Elias «Smile» Boudegzdame will make his long-awaited return to the company that catapulted him to stardom as he takes on the beloved son of Belfast, Declan Dalton.

On the other hand, the former welterweight champion BRAVE CF, Abdoul “Lazy King” Abdouraguimov, seeks to continue his rise in a new division by facing the 2021 Coup of the Year candidate Nursulton Ruziboev.

The outstanding Swiss born in Chechnya, Hussein Kadimagomaev, is programmed to fight Agshin «Warrior» Babaev of Azerbaijan, while the Finnish phenomenon Olli «The Amazing Santalahti tests his mettle against Kevin Ruart from Switzerland.

Mochamed “The Beast” Machaev, the winner of BRAVE CF Breakout Fighter of the Year 2020, takes his first assignment this year at BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood when facing Gamzat Magomedov.

The billboard set for Milano, Italy It stands out in a number of ways, but most notable is the level of talent and skills that will be under one roof on August 1; A truly global gift for MMA fans around the world.

