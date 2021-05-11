BRAVE CF 51’s Marcel Grabinski found his own path thanks to his loving mother and MMA

SEEF DISTRICT._ Youth is a time to find your place in the world, primarily with character development, self-understanding and personality as the key to individual growth.

But of course, given the complexity of the situation and the high stakes, it is not easy for everyone.

Marcel Grabinski from BRAVE Combat Federation can attest that he had experienced a bumpy road himself.

Grabinski born in Germany and he lost his father as a child and struggled to find his own identity as a teenager.

One of the main pillars for the development of Marcel and his personal stronghold is his relationship with his mother, which hasn’t changed much over time.

He revealed that even today, being married and having his own home and family, he not only calls his mother every day, but visits her almost every day.

But even that strong bond was put to the test, as Mrs. Grabinski She has faced various health complications in recent years, which she overcame with the support of her loving son.

Being from Germany, with soccer as the most popular sport in the country, it is no wonder that Grabinski put on his heels and will spend most of his youth on the field.

And he did it with great success. So much so that he says that, even to this day, some of his friends ask him why he left the sport.

But everything in the life of Grabinski He changed when he turned 16 and had his first contact with mixed martial arts.

“I loved watching Bruce Lee movies and I even trained in karate when I was 6 years old but I finally left. When I was 16 I found my way back to martial arts when I was introduced to MMA. As they say, old love doesn’t rust! “ He said.

Since then, it has become one of the brightest stars in the world. MMA European, two-division champion in Germany and possibly the next big thing in BRAVE Combat Federation.

On June 4, Marcel Grabinski Forged through a struggling identity, a caring mother and her passion for mixed martial arts will face the greatest test of his entire career, when he takes on the former world champion. Lucas «Mineiro» Martins on BRAVE.

The main event of the Brave CF 51: The Future Is Here, in its first international headliner, in Minsk, Belarus, is held in association with Rukh Sport Management.