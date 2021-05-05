BRAVE CF 51 reveals full card for long-awaited Belarus debut

MINSK, Belarus._ BRAVE Combat Federation, the promotion of MMA truly global, it is ready to add another new country to its list of host nations as it prepares to land in Minsk, Belarus in less than a month.

With the accumulated anticipation for the 51st edition, BRAVE CF has revealed the full card for the June 4 event.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here will be headlined by a crucial lightweight clash between the veteran Brazilian and former world champion of BRAVE CF Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and the german superstar Marcel Grabinski.

Another game crucial to the future of the lightweight division BRAVE CF will also take place in BRAVE CF 51, when Sam patterson face Ylies Djiroun.

The prominent Briton left behind the nickname of “The future” and became increasingly “the present” of the division, and Djiroun lived up to the hype in his debut at the BRAVE CF with a submission win over Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev.

The russian star Roman bogatov she’s also set to make her second appearance on the BRAVE CF, after dominating Nurzhan Akishev in january.

Bogatov will face Abdulmutalip Gairbekov, one of the most feared names in Dagestan’s new generation, with an undefeated streak of 13 fights.

The night would not be complete without the presence of local stars and Belarus will be very well represented within the BRAVE CF Arena in the evening’s co-feature event, with the star undefeated. Denis Maher facing the swedish Fernando González.

Four other local stars will appear on the billboard, with Vladislav Novitskiy facing the French Yanis Ghemmouri, Vadim Rolich fighting against Abylkasim Yakubov from Kyrgyzstan and Murat Azerbiev vs Evgeniy Sleptsov opening the night in a clash between Belarus and Belarus.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future is Here will take place on June 4 at the Falcon Club, in Minsk, Belarus, and will be promoted in association with Rukh Sport Management.

The event will feature athletes from 10 different nations, once again reinforcing the global orientation of the BRAVE Combat Federation.

FULL BRAVE CF 51 BILLBOARD:

Light weight: Lucas Martins vs Marcel Grabinski

Super welterweight: Denis Maher vs Fernando Gonzalez

Light weight: Ylies Djiroun vs Sam Patterson

Super welterweight: Vadim Kutsyi vs TBA

Featherweight: Roman Bogatov vs Abdulmutalip Gairbekov

Bantamweight: Vladislav Novitskiy vs Yanis Ghemmouri

Fly weight: Badmatsyren Dorzhiev vs Almanbet Abdyvasy Uulu

Bantamweight: Aydemir Kazbekov vs Abdul Karim Badakhshi

Straw weight: Anastasia Feofanova vs Sevde Turk

Light heavyweight: Vadim Rolich vs Abylkasim Yakubov

Agreed weight: 64.3 kg: Murat Azerbiev vs Evgeniy Sleptsov