BRAVE CF 51 announced for June 4, marking the promotion’s debut in Belarus

MINSK, Belarus._ BRAVE Combat Federation, The fastest growing mixed martial arts promotion in the world recently reached the historic 50th anniversary mark with 50 events held in less than five years.

Brave cf He has no plans to slow down his growth as he has announced his next fight and his new destination.

BRAVE CF 51 will be held in Minsk, Belarus, on June 4, in association with Rukh Sport Management (RSM). The Eastern European country will be the 22nd country to host a billboard of BRAVE Combat Federation, which further extends the record for most countries visited for a promotion in its early years.

Fight night is expected to feature some of the biggest international stars from BRAVE CF and a wide range of local and regional stars, to empower the local scene and provide them with a global platform to showcase their talents.

BRAVE CF 51 It will be the sixth card promoted by BRAVE Combat Federation in 2021. The promotion kicked off the calendar year with its 46th edition, held in Sochi, Russia, on January 16.

Later, between March and April, the organization put together four consecutive cards in Kombat Kingdom, culminating in the historic BRAVE CF 50.