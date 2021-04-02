BRAVE CF 50: Ali Bagautinov defeats Dustin Ortiz and advances to fight Shorty Torres in the semi-final of the flyweight tournament



MANAMA, Bahrain._ Ali Bagautinov vs Jose “Shorty” Torres will decide the second runner-up in the prestigious BRAVE CF flyweight world title tournament.

Bagautinov advanced to the semifinal after defeating by unanimous decision Dustin Ortiz on the BRAVE CF 50.

Both Ali Bagautinov and Dustin Ortiz they performed incredible performances and left it all within the BRAVE CF Arena.

But it was the Russian powerhouse who had the upper hand throughout the fight, whether they were fighting on the ground or exchanging blows while on their feet.

With his second victory of the BRAVE CF, in addition to getting a place in the semifinals of the tournament, Ali Bagautinov improved his professional record to 20 wins and 7 losses.

After the fight, Ali had the opportunity to go toe to toe with his next opponent for the first time, as Jose Torres, who was serving as a commentator for the event, left his position in the television booth and entered the cage for a confrontation.