BRAVE CF 50: Al-Silawi defends the title; Russian stars shine in tournament, Turkalj wins fastest KO ever

ARAD FORT._ BRAVE CF 50 was the epicenter of what made BRAVE Combat Federation in promoting the fastest growing mixed martial arts in its first 50 editions.

Filled with exciting fights, the event showcased what is to come in the future for the truly global organization, but it also put into orbit the greatest stars that made history in this first chapter.

At the main event of the night, Jarrah Al Silawi, who holds the record for most finals BRAVE CF in history, he once again proved why he is the # 1 ranked super welterweight fighter in the world and defeated Ismail Naurdiev via TKO in the second round.

Naurdiev started strong but Jarrah He quickly picked up the pace and started getting violent leg kicks at his opponent’s open stance.

They made it to the second round and the pressure was too much for Naurdiev. With another sequence of leg kicks, Jarrah compromised the left leg of Naurdiev and the challenger fell, forcing the referee to intervene and stop the fight.

After the fight, Jarrah He said that he was not only defending his own legacy inside the cage, but felt that he was also defending the legacy of BRAVE CF as an organization in the main event fight.

I don’t think it was an easy fight at all. Ismail is a tough guy, he fought really well, but I just managed to show off everything I trained so hard for. BRAVE CF is my house and I had to defend my house against a fighter who came fresh and surrounded by hype », He said.

Two of the most decorated flyweights in Russia, Ali Bagautinov and Velimurad Alkhasov advanced in the prestigious World Flyweight Title Tournament of the Federation of BRAVE CF with victories over Dustin Ortiz and Zach Makovsky, respectively.

Velimurad, who avenged his only professional defeat, suffered in 2020 By split decision against Makovsky, he is the first man to qualify for the tournament final. Bagautinov, who is now 2-0 in the BRAVE CF, will face José «Shorty» Torres for a place in the grand finale.

The event also suffered last minute changes. This is because Mohammad «The Latest» Fakhreddine fell ill backstage, hours before his light heavyweight title fight against Mohamed Said Maalem, and was not able to reach the cage.

Officials have confirmed that Fakhreddine he was treated and is on the mend, but they did not reveal any eventual plans to reschedule the title fight.

BRAVE CF 50:

Welterweight: Jarrah Al-Silawi defeats Ismail Naurdiev by TKO (leg-kicks) – Round 2

Fly weight: Ali Bagautinov defeats Dustin Ortiz by unanimous decision (3x 29-28)

Fly weight: Velimurad Alkhasov defeats Zach Makovsky by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Agreed weight 74kg: Amin Ayoub defeats Mashrabjon Ruziboev by unanimous decision (2x 29-28, 30-27)

Super Light: Marcel Grabinski defeats Issa Isakov by unanimous decision (3x 29-28)

Superwelter: Louis Glismann defeats Kevin Ruart by TKO – Round 2

Featherweight: Omar Solomanov defeats Valeriu Mircea by unanimous decision (3x 30-27)

Agreed weight: Anton Turkalj defeats Konstantin Soldatov by KO – Round 1

Bantamweight: Brad Katona defeats Borislav Nikolic by submission (guillotine) – Round 3

Medium weight: Rustam Chsiev defeats Brendan Lesar by TKO – Round 1 – 5m00s

Agreed weight 77 kg: Carl Booth defeats Carlos Belloso by KO – Round 1

Bantamweight: Alexander Keshtov defeats Bair Shtepin by unanimous decision (3x 29-28)

Featherweight: Shoaib Yousaf defeated Steven Goncalves by unanimous decision (2x 29-28, 30-27)

Agreed weight 73 kg: Maciej Gierszewski defeats Felipe Silva by KO – Round 1

Light weight: Magomed Magomedov defeats Yann Liasse by unanimous decision (3x 30-27)

Featherweight: Glenn McVeigh defeated Abdulmanap Magomedov by unanimous decision (2x 29-28, 30-27)