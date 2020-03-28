BRAVE Combat Federation has postponed its next three events due to the outbreak of CoronavirusBut the organization remains committed to entertaining its growing fan base.

Authorities announced that the promotion will rerun the historic BRAVE CF 29 on Facebook this Saturday, the same day that BRAVE CF 35 would have taken place at Balneário Camboriú, Brazil.

Widely regarded as one of the best MMA shows in 2019, the largest event in Asia had 14 explosive matches, with athletes from Lebanon, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, Germany, Jordan, the Philippines, Iraq, Ireland, Spain, South Africa, Latvia, Bahrain, England, Georgia, Colombia and Argentina, highlighting the true global impact that BRAVE CF has in the world of mixed martial arts.

The show also featured the first ever KHK World Championship, a one-night open weight tournament that gave the winner a cash prize of $ 100,000, plus the right to be called provisional holder of the KHK belt, adorned with 6.2 kg of gold, the most prestigious award in all sports.

BRAVE CF 29 It was a global celebration of mixed martial arts as it took place during the BRAVE International Combat Week in conjunction with the World Championships. IMMAF, with fans, athletes and combat sports enthusiasts who descended on the Kingdom of Bahrain for a week of non-stop action.

Fans will be able to be part of the conversation and comment on the best moments of the program on social media profiles with the hashtag # ReliveBRAVECF29.

To not miss the action of BRAVE CF 29 do not forget to enter and share the link: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf