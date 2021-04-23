Braun turns 100 – Gadget Magazine

For this reason, it launches a limited edition of a selection of its best products.

2021 will be 100 years since Max Braun first opened his home appliance workshop in Germany. To celebrate this, Braun has prepared different initiatives worldwide focused on its reason for being and what is the key to the brand’s success: good design and the values ​​that have accompanied it all this time; useful, simple products made to last.

Throughout this year, Braun will bring together leaders from the world of design, fashion and youth culture to share their views on what “good design” means today and how it can positively impact the style of future life, education and the world. The first of these initiatives is the brand’s recent collaboration with Virgil Abloh, the renowned creative director and fashion designer to re-design the “Wandanlange”, the iconic audio device created by Dieter Rams in 1965. With this collaboration, the managed to mix design and functionality, keeping the essence of the original device that still works, and using current materials to last another 100 years.

Here is a selection of iconic Braun products since its founding:

Virtual exhibition

As part of this celebration, Braun has created an interesting virtual exhibition that includes a journey through the history of the brand. It details the most emblematic products of the time, as well as the main figures who left their mark throughout these years. Among them is Dieter Rams, author of the “10 principles of good design” and creator of a long list of some of these products, which have also influenced and inspired many other companies such as Apple.

During the month of April, Madrid will host a very special exhibition that will collect the first versions of some of these products, such as the Citromatic juicer, blenders, calculators or razors, as well as their first advertisements. Initiatives that value not only the original mission of being the best electrical appliances of the time, but also the quality and durability of their materials, highlighting the value of a good design, which 100 years later remains in force.

Braun Prize

The commemoration events will culminate in the last quarter of the year with a new edition of the Braun Prize, the prestigious international competition for young designers that for years has awarded the best design concepts applied to products.

Braun history: simple, useful and durable design

Braun’s origins date back to 1921, when, in a tense period of wars and financial crisis, Max Braun was able to create a successful company. He went from inventing and creating electrical components in a small workshop to being one of the leading manufacturers and technological innovators in household products. Its success was based on three principles: simplicity, utility and durability.

In 1951 Max Braun’s sons, Artur and Erwin, had to take over the management of the company after the sudden death of their father. In contrast to the ornate design style of the mid-century, the Braun brothers wanted to bring to market more functional products that simplify everyday life and last over time. This idea of ​​”good design” was immortalized starting in 1970 by Braun’s chief designer, Dieter Rams, who gave the products an unmistakable style and identity that is still preserved today.

Limited edition

To commemorate the brand’s centenary, Braun has developed a limited edition of some of its best products, including personal care, appliances, watches and audio systems. Many of the Design Edition products carry a five-year warranty, confirming Braun’s commitment to building quality products that are built to last.

In the words of Professor Oliver Grabes, Braun’s Global Design Director, “2021 is a unique opportunity for design lovers, especially the younger generations, to realize the importance of ‘good design for a better future’. Braun has a lot to contribute to this story. We have spent 100 years proving the effectiveness of products designed to be functional, useful and durable ”.

About Braun

Founded in 1921 in Germany, Braun was acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2005. Today, it focuses on the beauty categories (men’s shaving, women’s waxing, hair care and skin care); small household appliance and home care managed by the De’Longhi Group. True to its origins, Braun products combine technological innovation, reliability and distinctive design.

The values ​​of the brand share the original vision of its founder: the creation of products based on respect for people and the use of design as an essential means of doing so.