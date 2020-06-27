WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Braun Strowman will face Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight match without bringing the Universal Championship into play.

At the end of the episode of WWE SmackDown, from the official website of WWE.com has made a statement to make the combat between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in WWE Extreme Rules 2020. The combat will have the stipulation that it will be a Swamp Fight match, a fight in the swamp of Bray Wyatt. It should also be noted that the Universal Championship of Braun Strowman it will not be in play at the next pay-per-view.

What was Braun Strowman’s challenge like on WWE SmackDown?

Braun Stowman comes to SmackDown to talk about Bray Wyatt.

Braun he takes the microphone to talk about how his first encounter with Bray Wyatt. Strowman states that it was a feeling of fear. After meeting him, he knew it was the devil himself, especially for things he did in the swamp, and so he wants to challenge him Bray. He wants the two of them to face each other in the swamp to demonstrate that this will be both the place of his creation and that of his destruction.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 updated card:

Fight for the WWE World Championship: Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre (c)

Swamp Fight match: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt

Bout for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will take place on April 20 and will be held from WWE Performance Center. You can enjoy the show and much more on-demand content from the WWE Network.

