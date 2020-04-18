Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank. The Universal title match has been made official tonight during the WWE SmackDown broadcast.

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank

A new fight has been confirmed for the Money in the Bank event on May 10, whose ladder matches will be held at the company’s headquarters, the Titan Towers in Stanford.

The combat will be the one that faces Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a match where the Universal title won by Strowman in the last Wrestlemania 36 after defeating Goldberg will be at stake.

It should be noted that the ad says Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt and not The Fiend, so the devil may not appear in this combat leaving us with the idea that the rivalry could drag on and that The Fiend would appear at some point in it.

Braun Strowman invited in A Moment of Bliss

Strowman appeared in a segment of Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the start of SmackDown tonight. Strowman said the Wyatt family is part of his past that he is trying to forget. He said he was not going to play Wyatt’s games. But Strowman saw a gift in the ring that he thought was from Bliss. Instead, he opened it and it was his Wyatt family sheep mask.

The Moment of Bliss segment ended with Wyatt’s laugh and an old photo of Strowman wearing the mask appearing on screen.

