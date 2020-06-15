Braun Strowman takes victory against The Miz and John Morrison at WWE Backlash 2020

Despite being at a disadvantage, Universal Champion Braun Strowman easily beat The Miz and John Morrison at WWE Backlash 2020.

Universal title disadvantage: Braun Strowman (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison

The match begins with John Morrison and Braun Strowman. Morrison demonstrates his agility against Strowman and dodges all his movements, after that, he gives the relief to his partner The Miz. The Miz goes down to the ringside area, misleads Strowman, Morrison appears from behind, misleads him again and in this way Miz enters the ring to attack him. Relay for Morrison, but this time it falls into Strowman’s hands. Relay for Miz, and the applicant manages to attack the champion with several right hands. Strowman commands Miz several times against the corner and dominates the fight. After sending him to the corner, he sends him out of the ring. Morrison appears to the rescue of his partner, and collaborates with him to prevent Braun from getting into the ring.

Morrison is the legal tag and does not stop kicking and kicking the champion to dominate the fight. Double DDT for Braun Strowman and the account is at 2. Relay for Miz and start a series of Yes! Kicks. Strowman fights back and begins to defend himself against his opponents. However, it is stamped against the corner and John Morrison enters to apply various Springboard Dropkicks and finishes it off with a running kick. Relay for The Miz, Skull Crushing Finale with the help of John Morrison, he covers Strowman and The Miz pushes his partner aside. Braun stands up, chokeslam for The Miz and Running Powerslam for John Morrison.

RESULT: Braun Strowman retains the Universal Championship against John Morrison and The Miz at WWE Backlash 2020.

The #StrowmanExpress just ROLLED THROUGH @mikethemiz & @ TheRealMorrison. @ BraunStrowman is STILL your #UniversalChampion! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/P08hD2Vfc1 – WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

