WWE Backstage will return once again this week, but now they’ll be without a guest. Braun Strowman was supposed to be on the show this week, but something must have happened.

WWE’s FOX Twitter account confirmed that The Monster Among Men had to be removed from this week’s show. A replacement guest who has not been announced at this time will take his place.

It was not pointed out why Braun Strowman cannot be in WWE Backstage. It was previously announced for this appearance. Now, the Universal Champion will not be on the show. They stated that he is welcome to make the appearance at a later date.

Unfortunately, the @WWE Universal Champion @BraunStrowman will be unable to participate in tonight’s episode of #WWEBackstage. We appreciate the opportunity to have “The Monster Among Men” on our show at a later date.

There is a lot going on in WWE right now. Maybe they just needed Braun Strowman for something else.

It was also another long day in WWE, and not a typical one. They conducted COVID-19 tests throughout the company. Strowman was part of that, as every WWE superstar and employee had to be tested today.

