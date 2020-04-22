Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman started a rivalry that can be dangerous for both of them for their future

After his surprising victory at Wrestlemania, Braun Strowman finally managed to win the Universal championship. After several years of effort, the monster among men has become one of the faces of the company and its first contender will be another of the names of the moment, Bray Wyatt. Although it may not seem like it, the confrontation between these two fighters was something that had been expected since the separation of the Wyatt family. However, the current situation of both makes us think that whoever is the loser will be too damaged.

On the one hand we have Braun Strowman, a man who unexpectedly received the honor of his life by defeating Goldberg at Wrestlemania. It is an achievement that is very important if you take into account the monster’s ordeal to reach that moment. Throughout his career Strowman has been a fighter who has always been on the verge of achieving his “great moment”. Their defeats against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns were the example that when the truth of the matter Braun Strowman always failed in his objective to consolidate.

The result of all this was four years in which the company condemned Strowman to a spiral of triumphs and failures that had stalled his career. Fortunately his starting victory at Wrestlemania changed everything and today Strowman is a champion with everything to prove in this new stage. The problem comes when the first challenger is a fighter who has been through the same situation as Strowman. Like Strowman, Bray Wyatt is also a fighter who has gone through a stormy path to find his place in WWE.

Since his debut, Wyatt’s career has always been affected by a lack of consistency. After failing with the Wyatt family and then solo, Bray Wyatt seemed doomed to failure until he reemerged with his character “The Fiend.” In total, it has been seven years for WWE to win Wyatt. Like the champion, his victory against John Cena at Wrestlemania was a salvation that many expected from his career.

In conclusion, we are facing two opponents who have come a hard way to get where they are. That is why a rivalry at the moment may be something that does not benefit anyone. Whether it’s Strowman losing the title or Wyatt being defeated, the chances of sinking one of the two are very high. WWE undoubtedly took too great a risk with this match that will have consequences for Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

