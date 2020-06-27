WWE has confirmed that both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will face each other in a swamp fight, being more specific in the “Wyatt Swamp”.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will fight in the World Eater swamp

Now we have to see how the company will develop the history that will undoubtedly be interesting to see.

Here is the official statement from WWE on its website:

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules will get even scarier when Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt meet in an untitled Wyatt Swamp Fight fight.

Wyatt ended his harrowing silence by raising the dead from The Firefly Fun House and shocked the Universal Champion. After a week of soul searching, Strowman responded firmly and promised to drag Wyatt into the Marsh for the alligators to finish the job. When Wyatt’s maniacal laughter echoed at the WWE Performance Center, Strowman knew that luck had been cast for the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

The Monster Among Men outplayed its former family member with Black Sheep mind games in WWE Money in the Bank. Will Strowman dig again into his inner darkness, or is Wyatt laying a devastating trap for his rival?

Don’t miss the WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, broadcast on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19 at 7 ET / 4 PT!

