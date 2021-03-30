Bratt Pitt is devastated by Angelina Jolie’s domestic violence allegations

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are having a difficult time in their lives. The ex-partner continues to fight in court for custody of their children, but things have gotten more complicated than ever. Several days ago the actress accused him of domestic violence, a fact that surprised the world because for a long time they were considered “the ideal couple.” Both gave form to one of the best-known romances in Hollywood, really caused by the scandal, because let’s remember that, to be together, Pitt ended his relationship with Jennifer Aniston. New information reveals that the actor is “heartbroken” at the recent movements of Jolie.

Angelina and Brad They confirmed their relationship in 2005 and were for many years the most watched couple in Hollywood, with millions of people following their leads wherever they went. During their time together they had children of their own and adopted others, gaining a certain fame as “compulsive parents.” It was until 2014 when they decided to get married, but the magic of the marriage did not last long, because only two years later they signed the divorce papers, scandalizing the world after a long time together. The specific reasons for their separation were not clarified beyond “irreconcilable differences” but now a little is known of the toxic life they led.

For Page Six, a source close to Brad Pitt talks about the actor’s feelings regarding the domestic violence allegations brought by Angelina Jolie before the court in recent days:

Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has taken that path. Many emotions remain after your marriage. You have taken responsibility for your actions and acknowledged your past problems, you have stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and, like all couples, they had fights, but they also shared many good times together. You have talked about your drinking and drug problems during your time together. Brad has never attacked Angelina. But his representatives feel that this leak was calculated to sway opinion before the conclusion of his trial.

We know that the accusations of Angelina Jolie they are quite serious. In recent years, when a Hollywood star leaps into the tabloids for domestic violence, the famous culture of cancellation does not take long to appear; curiously, with Brad Pitt it doesn’t seem to have had much of an effect. However, the trial between the two actors must continue and the fight for the children does not cease. Will we observe greater measures taken by any of them? After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, this is another of the industry’s most covered legal battles.

For US Magazine, another close source (it is unknown if it is the same one who spoke for Page Six), previously stated that Angelina’s only objective with the accusations is to damage the actor’s image: “Children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leak of documents by his fourth or fifth group of lawyers was done to hurt Brad. “PS maintains that the children have been interviewed by therapists and that the greatest of them all, Maddox The 19-year-old apparently never gave any testimony against his father, as discussed earlier.

So far, the official representatives of each actor have refused to grant statements to the media. The trial is taking place without the intervention of the press and both Angelina What Brad they want to stay away from them to avoid further controversy.

