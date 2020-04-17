Brasilia, the planned city with iconic futuristic buildings, received the nickname “capital of hope”, but next Tuesday it turns 60 years plunged into planetary discouragement by the coronavirus pandemic and in extreme political tension by criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro against quarantine measures.

The Federal District had a copious schedule of commemorative events, including concerts, art exhibitions and a mass in the ornate cathedral, one of the buildings designed in the capital by Oscar Niemeyer, the late architect of the “sensual curve”.

But everything was postponed for at least three months. Instead, the authorities are now promoting that citizens sing a “happy birthday” from the windows of their homes and prepare a commemorative video with the participation of artists and personalities linked to the origin of Brasilia.

A very lackluster anniversary to celebrate the birth of this pharaonic project designed by urban planner Lúcio Costa and built in four years in the depopulated center of Brazil, more than a thousand kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, the capital from 1763 to 1960.

Not surprisingly, when he visited Brasilia in 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin said he had the impression “that he was landing on another planet.”

From a bird’s-eye view, the so-called Pilot Plane of Brasilia has the shape of an airplane, with two large intersecting axes: the monumental one, with the broad Esplanade of the Ministries and the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, and the residential one, a succession of ‘ superblocks’ of practically the same residential buildings with gardens and large green areas that invite calm.

These days, the streets of this utopian city that sought to eliminate social differences, but that has ended up being a mirror of the inequality of Brazil, with dozens of impoverished satellite cities, seem practically empty.

On March 12, Governor Ibaneis Rocha became the first in Brazil to enact strict measures of social isolation, such as the prohibition of massive events and the closure of schools, shops, bars and restaurants until the first days of May.

A decision that did not please Bolsonaro, much criticized for having initially downgraded the importance of covid-19, which he compared to a “flu”.

The far-right president has confronted local and state authorities, and even allies themselves, campaigning against the quarantine that is being followed by a large part of Brazilian society, with the argument of avoiding the economic debacle and the consequent social chaos.

This Thursday he dismissed the popular Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, for his irreconcilable differences.

And that is just a few weeks after the pandemic boom, expected in May, in this country of 210 million inhabitants, the one with the most victims of the coronavirus in Latin America.

The 65-year-old president has taken the streets of Brasilia several times to visit shops and greet and take photos with his followers, generating small crowds that are frowned upon in these times.

But his pressure is not taking effect in the Federal District, the federative unit with the highest per capita income in Brazil, where the president obtained almost 70% of the votes in the second round of the presidential election.

According to data released by the local press, its nearly three million inhabitants are the ones who are most following voluntary confinement, despite the fact that last week the governor allowed the opening of some non-essential businesses to revive the economy.

“There is a lot of public officials here who can telework, which has achieved a fairly good social isolation,” the infectologist Eliana Bicudo, adviser to the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, told ..

“But in satellite cities, where there are more service sector workers with water around their necks, the insulation will surely begin to give way,” he added.