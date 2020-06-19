Other brands that stand out on the list were Netflix, Zoom, Adobe, Roche, Home Depot, Activision Blizzard and Spotify.

Retail, Pharma and Information Technologies were the industries that won the most in the pandemic

In the pharmaceutical industry, the best rated companies were AbbVie and Chugai

The past few months were particularly difficult for almost all brands and businesses on the market. Almost all companies had to suspend their activities in some way. Not only that, but also their sales or customer relationships declined, as everyone went into financial emergency mode. However, there was a group that not only did not stop, but even reaped achievements beyond what they have recently achieved.

Today, the Financial Times (FT) confirmed which brands earned the most in the health crisis and exactly for how much money. Time 24, citing the American medium, points out that Amazon was at the top, which increased its fortune by 401 thousand 100 million dollars (mdd). Close behind was Microsoft, with a valuation that grew by $ 269.9 billion. Closing the third place was Apple, which was able to boost its brand by $ 219.1 billion in these months.

They were not the only ones at the top. Elon Musk’s Tesla was named the leader in the electric car industry by the FT. Chinese Tencent also grew, largely due to its gaming success. Facebook also managed to carry out its advertising model, while Nvidia managed to increase its valuation by about 83 thousand 300 million dollars in the pandemic. Alphabet, PayPal and T-Mobile close the list of the top 10 places in the middle, although a total of 100 brands were listed.

Brands that indicate the future of the world

With the victories of these companies, it is easy to forget that many suffered in the midst of the crisis, even on the brink of bankruptcy. Airbnb, Adidas and Renault pleaded for bailouts to investors and their governments, in order to continue operating. McDonald’s drifted many of its franchisees, even suggesting they close their stores if they could not with the pressure. Even NBCU-sized chains had to consider a radical change in their operations.

However, the few success stories are worthy of a thorough analysis. And it is not a coincidence that these brands have grown in value amid the pandemic. That was the result of either the weight of this industry during the health crisis, or the way in which the challenges were dealt with during the Great Running of the Bulls. In this sense, they can hide two crucial lessons. First, the most promising investments. And second, the guide to the new normal.

The Microsoft and Amazon cases are pretty straightforward. Both brands had the right business model for the pandemic, and so they grew so much. These companies will be a great investment opportunity, especially as the new normality preserves the consumption habits of the bull run. On the other hand, Apple will be a great case study on how to deal with the impact of a crisis that transforms the entire industry overnight.

Other great long-term opportunities

Of course, there are other cases of brands that are not in this top 10 on the list and still performed exceptionally well during the pandemic. For example, Samsung got a couple of points in its favor thanks in large part to the situation that created the health crisis. Like Amazon, Walmart also experienced sudden growth in its operations. And in the case of Mexico, fintech companies laid the foundations for a promising future market.

Outside of the specific cases of these brands, there are other opportunities that market experts identify around the post-COVID world. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), there is expected to be a greater emphasis on business sustainability proposals. In Mexico Business data, it is also the perfect opportunity to digitize a host of traditional industries. And Forbes believes it will lead to a focus on connections.

