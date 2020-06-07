It is increasingly common for major brands to position themselves in the face of social or cultural events that agitate or even divide public opinion. This has happened with the racial protests that have been taking place in the United States for more than a week after the death of the African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis. Amid the conflict, fashion brands like Gucci, Chanel, H&M, Nike or Adidas They have shown their resounding rejection of racism.

Nike It has been one of the first to step forward publicly. He did so by changing his iconic slogan “Just do it” to “Don’t do it”. In a video posted on their social networks, the American sportswear firm asked citizens not to look the other way. Don’t do it for once. Don’t pretend there isn’t a problem in America. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Do not think that this does not affect you. Do not think that you cannot be part of the change, we will all be part of the change ».

Next, the German brand of sportswear Adidas -Nike’s biggest competitor- shared the video on their social networks and added one more message: «Together we are moving forward. “Together is how we make the change.” With this response, Nike and Adidas confirmed the new role that brands play in society and their communication strategies: silence is no longer an option.

“Brands have to speak out and position themselves in moments like the one we are experiencing. A clear example of this has been the response of Nike and Adidas, two historical competitors that have interacted and supported each other through social networks ”, explain the business consulting experts consulted by OKDIARIO.

The Swedish group H&M He has also shown his firm rejection of racism and his unconditional support for the African American community. “We support and will support the black community today, every day and everywhere. The recent killings of more members of the black community in the United States leave us devastated and heartbroken, “Chief Executive Officer Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

H&M is also committed to the cause by donating half a million euros to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NCAAP), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Color of Chante association, all of which are organizations of the United States fighting for equality. “We will provide our colleagues with additional resources to further educate them on implicit biases,” explained the H&M CEO.

The textile giant was forced to temporarily close almost a hundred of its stores in the United States due to violent protests against the death of George Floyd.

Luxury moves

The big luxury brands have also taken a very active role during the racial protests. French holding company Kering -owner of brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga or Saint Laurent– He championed the motto: «We will not remain silent». In addition, he announced donations to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of People of Color) and to Campaign Zero, an organization that works to end police violence in the United States.

Signature Gucci, he also signed his own communiqué in which he asked to definitively eradicate injustice and discrimination: «We stand in solidarity and position ourselves next to the black community, which has always supported us. We cannot allow injustice and discrimination, in any of their forms, to prevail, ”he said.

In the first days of the protests, several groups of violent people looted the stores of Gucci and Lois Vuitton in various cities in the United States. Robberies also occurred at Apple and Microsoft stores located in Manhattan (New York) and at the Macy’s shopping center.

Another great exponents of luxury like Chanel, Versace, Valentino, Prada or Dior They participated in the virtual peaceful demonstration last Tuesday with the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday. The social network Instagram became a sea of ​​images in black to express the rejection of what happened in the United States. Chanel accompanied the black image with the following text: “Chanel denounces racism, stands in solidarity and shows his empathy with those who feel devastated by the tragic loss of life.”

For his part, Versace posted on his social networks the following message: «Say no to racism. Equality, diversity, inclusion. Together we win », said the Italian fashion house owned by Michael Kors.