This morning the news broke that Quaker Oats is retiring Aunt Jemima’s brand and logo from her 130 years on the market. This as a measure to advance racial equality, as the company explained in a statement.

Now the Uncle Ben’s brand has decided to follow these decisions and say goodbye to Uncle Ben to make way for a new market strategy free of racism.

This name was first used in 1946 and disagreeing with the product description, it refers to a black farmer known as Uncle Ben who worked in the rice fields. For the image, a Chicago chef and waiter, Frank Brown, was asked to pose.

Both products represent a time in the United States that was very unfair to people of African-American race. According to a 2007 New York Times article, the nouns « uncle » or « aunt » were used to call older people who were African American and thus avoid calling them « Lord » or « Lady. »

A new era for socially responsible consumerism:

For years racism in the United States has become a problem for many people, to the extent that it has killed the lives of different people of the African American race.

However, on May 25, it was the drop that spilled the glass, since George Floyd, an African American man, died at the hands of officer Derek Chauvin, who kept his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Since then, there have been different demonstrations that demand to be heard and that a change be made in the country.

Different public figures and brands have joined these movements, seeking to make a difference with small and large actions.

Brands fight racism:

Among the first to do is Nike, who shared a message on networks saying that we should not let racism return and that contrary to what they always say in their slogan, this time « Don’t do it ».

Which was replicated by others and taken to another level, as is the case with Lego’s recent decision to stop advertising toys that represent the White House and police stations. Or Netflix and HBO that have chosen to show their support through their platforms.

While Netflix will present a collection on this movement, HBO chose to remove from its platform, films that give a racist image, with the film « Gone with the Wind » as one of the main ones.

On the other hand, Sephora announced that it will allocate 15 percent of the space on its store shelves to products owned by African-American people. Which made it the first retail brand to do so.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299