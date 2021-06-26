Brands do not come out of the closet, only 1% of ads openly show gay, lesbian or trans people

MEXICO CITY

In the framework of the LGBTQ + month, a study on advertising by Kantar revealed that brands are not daring to come out of the closet, since very few are actually using inclusive creative resources, relevant data considering that around five percent of the population is part of this community, so its purchasing power is equivalent to the fifth world GDP, with 3.6 trillion dollars.

“A growing proportion of people identify as LGBTQ +, while only one percent of ads openly feature gay, lesbian or trans people,” the consumer analytics firm noted.

He explained that currently five percent of the world’s population is considered part of this community, which is equivalent to around 496 million people, hence the absence of messages for said buyers becomes relevant, since they represent a high economic value.

“The purchasing power of the LGBTQ + community is equivalent to the fifth World GDP, equivalent to 3.6 trillion dollars; behind the United States (20.4), China (13.5), Japan (4.9) and Germany (3.9) ”, he stated.

Kantar’s study covered 20 free TV channels and 10 pay TV channels, through which ads that were seen in Argentina, Guatemala, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico were analyzed.

Of the commercials analyzed, only one percent openly showed LGBTQ + people, with Argentina being the country that takes the lead in the matter.

“As a person who is part of the LGBTQ + community experiences it, it is a process, first of internalizing and then externalizing. For brands, it is a challenge to identify what role or position they will have on the subject, whether it is a role of superficial support to the community or a role of deep connection through their brand personality, values ​​and adaptation to their products and communication, ”Kantar explained.

He added that the LGBTQ + community needs openness and integration not only on pride day, since they are consumers all year round and of all products.

In this context, the consumer analysis firm stated that brands have opted for different strategies to seek to be inclusive, for example, choosing central characters from underrepresented groups.

Advances

