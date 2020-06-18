The social and economic effects of the coronavirus cannot yet be precisely defined, but as the months progress, the projections become increasingly pessimistic; The advertising and marketing market does not escape this trend.

In this regard, it is enough to recall the estimates of eMarketer that last April pointed out that advertising investment worldwide will suffer a negative impact derived from COVID-19, going from 712 thousand 020 million dollars projected in October 2019, to 691 thousand 720 million Estimated in March of this year.

The data warned that this could be harder, and it seems that it will be. A recent WARC report on global advertising investment will drop a 8.1 percent in 2020 until we reach $ 563 billion, giving a significant jump with respect to its previous projection, given to connector in February, when he pointed out that it would be 7.1 percent.

According to the most recent report, the traditional media will be the most affected since it is expected that their fall will be 16.3 percent, which will aggravate the situation they face in some markets, as mentioned, for example.

In detail, it is estimated that television will have a drop in 13.8 percent until located in the 159.9 billion, representing a 28.4 percent of total spending in 2020 globally.

Otherwise, and despite the fact that digital advertising will also have a negative impact, this channel will be the only one reporting growth in 0.6 percent, minimal, but ultimately positive; stands out the social media (+9.8 percent), video advertising (+5 percent), and search advertising (0.9 percent).

Added to Warc’s projections are those released this week by Magna, which although a little less drastic, also point to a drop in 7.2 percent, estimating the loss at 42 billion dollars.

For analysts, while a complicated one was expected despite the Tokyo 2020 Olympics being planned, its cancellation due to cornavirus and the other multiple effects of the pandemic make the global advertising market face even more complicated challenges.

