Brandon Vera will defend his Heavyweight belt against Arjan Bhullar at the ONE Championship: Dangal

More than two years later the belt of the Complete Weights of ONE Championship It will be back on the line.

Brandon vera, champion of the division, will fulfill his third defense as champion when he faces the formerUFC, Arjan bhullar, in the stellar of the ONE Championshhip: Dangal this May 15.

The fight had originally been announced for May 19, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus.

Vera, 43, has not competed since falling by technical knockout to the former semi-completes monarch, Aung la nsang, in the ONE Championship: Century Part 2, held in October 2019.

Prior to that loss, Vera was 4-0 in the promotion, all wins by KO / TKO in the first round.

Bhullar, a Bronze Medalist at the Rio 2007 Pan American Games, made his ONE debut with a unanimous decision victory over former division title challenger, Mauro cerilli.

The 34-year-old Canadian made a positive move for the UFC between 2017 and 2019, putting together a 3-1 record.

The ONE Championship: Dangal will take place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

