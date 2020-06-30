Checking the potential on the Young Values ​​track is always exhilarating, but also seeing how they perform at the microphones and learning about their aspirations and concerns. Brandon Nakashima He came to the fore last year with great performances on the ATP Challenger Tour and the feeling of facing a tennis player with a good future. At 18 years old, he is advised by a character as eminent and curious as Pat cash and his interview with Ubitennis makes clear interesting aspects of his tennis character and ambition.

One of the most genuine aspects of Brandon is the fact that he competed in the NCAA for a year. “It was essential for me because it made me mature a lot. I would recommend all young people to try going to college because it is a great test to know if you are ready for professionalism,” said a man who is in California working with your Australian coach. “We are strongly influencing the need to be aggressive on the court. Pat wants him to be a complete player and that is why he instills in me the need to have several game patterns,” said the current 220 in the ATP ranking.

“My goal is to get into the top-10 in a few years, perhaps at the end of 2023, it will be there. I am a calm boy, I do not like to party and I am very focused on my game. I see myself prepared to improve a lot. I know that I must work on my physical condition and footwork, in addition to being more versatile, “says a man whose greatest strength is the solid background of the track. His maternal grandfather, from Vietnam, was the one who put the bug in tennis to 3 years and, since then, he has been hooked on a sport that he is passionate about.

Questioned about his references, Brandon is clear. “I love it Roger Federer, but my game is more similar to that of Novak Djokovicdeclared a man who also had words towards Rafael Nadal, with whom he trained last year at Wimbledon. “It was a great experience. I had never played with someone who put so much intensity into his punches and played at such a high rate. I tried to concentrate to keep up with him and he was very nice,” said Nakashima, who at 18 years old forecast who will take over the generation.

“I see to Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas like the ones with the best chance of winning a Grand Slam before, but we can’t rule out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov“commented a Brandon Nakashima you want to continue working hard together with Pat cash to be able to make a qualitative leap that will make you meet the high expectations placed on it. American tennis has another bulwark to be excited about.