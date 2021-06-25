Brandon Nakashima gets his place for the next round after winning the qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 05:45 CEST

Brandon nakashima, American, number 138 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty-five minutes by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-1 to the Latvian player Ernests gulbis, number 190 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, Nakashima managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained a 90% first serve, did not commit any double faults, and managed to win 78% of the service points. As for the Latvian, he never managed to break serve and his effectiveness data is 68%, 5 double faults and 49% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously held where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. In this specific phase 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.