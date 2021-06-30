Brandon Moreno wants to become an MMA legend in Mexico: “I want to be the Julio César Chávez of MMA”

Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Brandon Moreno reacts before fighting Deiveson Figueiredo during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The flyweight champion of UFC, wants to become the Mexican legend of the MMA. Motivated by that goal, the new champion of the division, Brandon Moreno expressed the desire to be known not only by fans of the modality.

“The Assassin Baby” He spoke of his dream of eternalizing his legacy and stated that he would like to be remembered as the Julio César Chávez of the MMA.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“He is a legend and you have the status of legend when independent people like boxing or not, they know his name and people know Julio César Chávez. I want that point of reference, when people hear my name, they say: “That guy is an MMA legend, he revolutionized the sport. Now, I want to spread mixed martial arts in my country and I hope to achieve that ”, he claimed Brandon.

Not knowing about losing from the first event of UFC on chili the 2018, Moreno Conquered earned a record of five wins and two draws in his last seven fights. Brown was crowned champion at UFC 263, this month, when he submitted to Deiveison Figueiredo in the rematch of the first fight in UFC 256, which ended in a majority draw.

