Brandon Moreno, UFC champion, defends “Chicharito” Hernández from his detractors

Brandon Moreno, also known as “The Assassin Baby”, became the new UFC flyweight champion and revealed one of his inspirations to get this title: Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández.

In an interview for ESPN, Brandon Moreno spoke about the famous phrase of “Chicharito” Hernández prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, for which he was harshly criticized by the Mexicans themselves.

Also read: Euro 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record and leads all-time scorers table (Video)

“The Assassin Baby” stated that he agrees that it is not all words, but stated that that kind of mindset is very important to achieve significant achievements. In addition, he assured that it is quite sad that it is the Mexicans themselves who do less to their compatriots.

“I am Mexican and I have these examples with Chichairto. When he said ‘Let’s imagine chingonas things’. He went to the World Cup and went with this thought and things were not; then they attacked him. Obviously you have to prove things with facts, but it all starts with the head. Dream it and think about it and let’s not criticize, shut up. “

Brandon Moreno became a UFC flyweight champion after defeating Figueirero at UFG 263.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: