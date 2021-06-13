Brandon Moreno, the Pumas fan who made history in the UFC

The Mexican UFC fighter, Brandon Moreno, defeated the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo and managed to make history in the UFC by becoming the first Mexican to win the UFC title and surprised everyone by celebrating with the shirt of his favorite team: the Pumas of the UNAM.

Brandon Moreno, 27, won the flyweight title in Glendale, Arizona and dedicated the win to all Mexicans.

Also read: Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana seeks to reinforce itself with Matheus Doria from Santos Laguna

“I come from a country where ‘yes, you can’ is used and sometimes we couldn’t, but today it was possible. This is such an incredible moment. I’ve worked all my life for this. Long live Mexico!” Said ‘The Assassin Baby “.

Moreno is a fan of the Pumas, as he demonstrated at the awards ceremony, as he came out to receive the award with the Felinos jersey.

In addition to the Pumas, Brandon has been seen wearing the shirt of Wolverhampton, the team of Mexican Raúl Jiménez.