Brandon Moreno: “Nobody knows what I suffered to become a UFC champion”

Brandon Moreno (PHOTO: OMAR MARTÍNEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Last weekend, in the co-star duel of the UFC 263, Brandon Moreno became the fourth monarch in the history of the Flyweight division by submitting in the third round to Deiveson Figueiredo with a mataleón before a crowd that applauded standing.

Once the act was completed, the Mexican champion assured that the public saw the result, however, to become champion he had to suffer and go through many difficulties in his sports career that has already taken a decade of sacrifices. “It sounds simple but it took 10 years to get to this”said the brand new champion.

Notice

“People see the end result, but they don’t see everything I’ve suffered, what I’ve been through, the good and bad moments. At last I was able to say: I did it! “Moreno added.

Brandon became the first Mexican to win in the UFC at flyweight and relived the key moment of the fight. “I remember that I tried submission at the beginning and didn’t do it until later. When I was separated, I realized that I had done it and felt that the world stopped at that moment. I realized it was real “, he concluded.

Since his return to the promotion, Brandon Moreno has an unbeaten record of 4 – 2 – 0.

Advertisement