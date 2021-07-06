Brandon Moreno meets with López Obrador

MEXICO CITY.

After the morning press conference, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador he interviewed Brandon Moreno, flyweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The private meeting took place in the national palace and lasted for a few minutes.

At the end of the meeting, the Mexican champion, a native of Tijuana, Baja California, told the media that in the 30 minutes he spoke with López Obrador, he was able to detail what his sports discipline consists of.

He said that the President was interested in the subject and in sports.

He also pointed out that although it was not a very long talk, his intention was to show the President how more generations can be interested in this discipline and that dreams can be achieved.

It took me too long to achieve this, but I did it“, he stressed.

Brandon Moreno was crowned UFC champion on June 12 of this year by defeating, in Arizona, Deiverso Figueiredo and with this he became the first Mexican to reach the flyweight belt.

