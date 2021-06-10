Brandon Moreno is said to be a different athlete for revenge with Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno came out of UFC 256 without the 125-pound belt, but he gained a ton of confidence for his rematch against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.

Figueiredo and Moreno had one of the best fights of 2020. It was a round-trip battle that ended in a draw, for Brandon he says he feels much better now than in December.

In a recent interview, Brandon talked about analyzing the fight with his team and doing a good job.

“Obviously, I watched the fight with my team, and we saw some mistakes. Even with that, we thought we did a pretty good job in that fight. Figueiredo is a tough opponent, but I feel comfortable with the rematch because I feel stronger and faster than ever. My body feels different. I feel like another athlete. I’m ready for this rematch. “

Before the first fight, Moreno heard all about Figueiredo’s enormous power. Everywhere they warned him that one blow from the Brazilian was enough to end the fight. However, after 25 minutes against him, Moreno knows what to expect from his power.

“In the first fight I was pretty careful with his power because everyone was talking about it and him being a bully. But, I fought him and felt his power. I can tell you brother, he is a human being just like you and me. I’m very confident from the last fight, and I know I can be aggressive as well. This fight will be interesting in that part. “

Not only is Moreno confident in wielding Figueiredo’s power, but he also says he wants to be the aggressor in this fight.

“I also need to be a bully. I need to be aggressive and push him and that’s it. The strategy is very similar to that of the first fight. I need to be careful with his power, I need to have confidence in my own ability and power. I don’t know, man, it’s very tough. I always try to finish the fight, but at this level, it is very difficult. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself and trying to finish the fight. “

If Moreno raises his hand, he will be the first Mexican-born UFC champion. Brandon is aware of this and says that victory would mean everything to him and his country.