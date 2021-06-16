Brandon Moreno could defend the title until next year

The euphoria at the triumph of Brandon Moreno by getting the flyweight scepter of the UFC it continues to butt, but many already wonder when will be the first defense? That answer could be given very soon as the Arizona Athletic Commission reported that the Mexican could have a six-month medical suspension.

Through a press release, the Arizona Athletic Commission, explained that Brandon Moreno You must undergo a medical evaluation to determine the severity of the injury.

In case the results show something serious, the medical suspension will be six months, with this the first defense of your title could be in December or the beginning of next year.

It should be remembered that the President of the UFC, Dana White, mentioned that the company could return to Mexico, this as long as Brown managed to win the scepter.

Saying event happened and it is expected that the first defense of Brown be in the Mexico City.

Show Player