Brandon Moreno becomes the first Mexican champion in the UFC

The fighter Brandon Moreno He became the first Mexican champion in history in the UFC, he did it within the UFC 263 event after winning by submission to the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo during the third round. The new king of the flyweight division dominated in all rounds and is already waiting for his next opponent.

For all my Mexican people, from Mexico to the United States, remember that we are born where the fuck we want. Fucking dreams can be achieved, they can be achieved, here I am, ”Moreno commented after the historic victory for mixed martial arts in Mexico.

At the end of the fight, it was Figueiredo himself who lifted the new champion, who already held the title in the middle of tears, which marked an emotional moment in the octagon.

