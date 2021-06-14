Brandon Moreno already knew that he was going to win the title days ago

The historic triumph of Brandon Moreno leave it to Mexico a pleasant taste, but the Tijuana I already knew that I was going to win the title from days ago, this he confessed at the end of the evening of UFC 263.

Brandon Moreno He confessed that from the day of the press conference he felt that the title was his, this after seeing the attitude that the Brazilian showed, Deiveson Figueiredo.

“I have a lot of respect for Deiveson. Obviously, he tried to do something special, put more eyes on the fight, he pushed me at the press conference, but actually, when he pushed me, supe he had won the fight. I won the fight there. My confidence was very high and it looked different. He didn’t want to look into my eyes, he put on his sunglasses, he just looked different, “he explained. Brown.

Likewise, he explained that the strategy was to take control of the fight from the beginning, despite the fact that Figueiredo put up a lot of resistance.

“At first, I tried to take the mast very fast, but he defends very well. He took me by the hand, but I kept my body triangle very well, I was very patient at the time and then I started fighting again with my hands. My neck is under my chin and that’s it, ”he said.

Show Player