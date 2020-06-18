Brandon Lee recorded how he would lose his life in real life | Instagram

A movie recording that would bring Brandon Lee to maximum success ended in a full tragedy, thus being a fateful mistake During filming, he ended the career of Bruce Lee’s only son, at age 28.

It was in 1993 when Brandon Lee began his acting career. He was filming the movie « The Crow« , where he played a rock star returning from mu3rt3.

With this movie, which was based on a comic, it was expected to be very successful that it would place its protagonist at the top, but everything ended badly.

Brandon was the son of actor Bruce Lee and Linda Lee Cadwell and died at age 28, exactly a week before finishing the recordings of the movie.

Given this, the rest had to be recorded with a double and using recorded scenes that they were not going to be used in the final edition of the film.

However, this happened that helped the launching outside everything a success and managed to make several sequels and video games related to the franchise, but also gave rise to endless rumors.

Brandon’s mu3rt3, like his father’s, came under circumstances that were not finished clarifying.

According to the biography of the master of martial arts, the predicted her son’s mu3rt3 when she woke up from a coma, long before Brandon decided to pursue acting.

The official version of his death is that he was wounded when recorded a scene of a shooting.

In the sequence, Eric Draven (Brandon) enters his house and discovers that a group of thugs was hitting and abusing his girlfriend. He was to enter the room and actor Michael Massee had to shoot him and it was there that things went wrong.

What should be a dummy shot with a bullet that would not harm him, it turned out to be a real shot from a Magnum 44.

After the accident, a team of paramedics immediately applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation and they transferred him to the hospital.

He was admitted from emergency with a serious wound in the abdominal region; the bullet had lodged near the spinal column and caused a heavy hemorrhage.

Lee’s doctor struggled for five hours to try to save his life, but the blood loss was fatal and failed on March 31 from 1993.

Investigations indicated that moments before the deadly scene, the weapon was loaded with real bullets to use them in scenes that did not represent risk, but when changing them for false cartridges, there was an unfortunate error.

No one realized he had part of a real bullet stuck in the cannon, and being shot with the fake bullets.

As expected, that scene Was eliminated after using it as evidence in the case, however, many went to the premiere only to see the controversial scene of his event.