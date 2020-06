A resounding decline experienced by the talented and troubled in equal measure, Brandon Jennings. The former NBA player from 2009 to 2017, then heading to China and having a brief stint at Zenit Saint Petersburg, had not competed for two years and seemed retired, but has decided to return to professional basketball. He will do it with the Bosnian team KK Igokea, according to Marca, with which he will try to re-engage in this sport at 30 years of age.