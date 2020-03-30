A little over a month ago, we received the interesting news that confirmed that Blossoms, the British indie rock band, was preparing demos for The Killers to see if they could be part of their new album. This was discussed in an interview for BBC 1 when they released the soup of the new song that Ogden wrote to Brandon Flowers. There they confirmed that he had a song in progress entitled “God-Sized Problem”, with Flowers in mind. As it turns out that once the demo was finished and sent, Flowers replied that he did like it, but that he does not think that this sound is perfect for The Killers at the moment.

This was discussed by the British band to NME. There they revealed that Blossoms had given Flowers a demo of a “slow and cold” song called “God-Sized Problem” because they thought it would be perfect for their band. However, they stumbled upon a rare and even humorous response from the frontman of the Las Vegas band.

Brandon Flowers opened his email and responded by saying that he loved it, but that it was not the right thing for what he was looking for. Blossoms singer Tom Ogden said his email response contained questions, including: “What is the singer’s vibe? What listens and who feeds it? ”. Commenting on Flowers’ response, Ogden said optimistically: “(We) replied to an email, so I’ll take it!”.

Blossoms is more than ready to support The Killers on their upcoming UK tour. Dates are scheduled to start in late May and are still ongoing at the moment. Only time will tell if these concerts will take place or if they will also have to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Already there, and with the closeness they will have when they go on the same stage, Ogden will be able to ask Flowers directly what it was that his song lacked to be able to enter the discography of The Killers.