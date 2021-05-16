Brandon Figueroa knocked out Luis Nery UNIFIED CHAMPION!

For the WBC super bantamweight title, Brandon Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) captured more gold by knocking out undefeated Luis Nery (31-1, 24 KOs) in the seventh round. Figueroa has the WBA “regular” title at 122, which is why the contest was not sanctioned as a unification. Figueroa will now face WBO champion Stephen Fulton in a unification in September.

When the contest started, Figueroa was right behind Nery, but he did get in some punches. Nery was beating Figueroa during their exchanges. Big body shots were exchanged early in the second. Nery continued to overtake the taller man.

They were going to do it at the beginning of the third. Nery had the upper hand as they exchanged shots at close range. Figueroa began timing him with hard counterattacks. In the fourth, Figueroa landed very well and forced Nery to fight back in a close fight. Figueroa had the upper hand during their high-volume exchanges.

Nery was stuck and on the move for most of the fifth. In the last minute he was stopped and negotiating with Figueroa. The sixth was a close round, with both fighters having their moments. They began the seventh negotiating point-blank range. Figueroa seemed to stun Nery during their back and forth exchanges. Figueroa landed a big shot to the body that dropped Nery for the full count.