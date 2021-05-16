Brandon Figueroa defeats Luis Nery by KO and unifies the WBA and WBC super bantamweight crowns

The American Brandon figueroa unified the super bantamweight titles of the World Boxing Association (AMB) and World Boxing Council (CMB) by defeating the Mexican Luis Nery by KO in the seventh round this Saturday in Carson (California).

With 42 seconds left in the seventh round, a left hook from Figueroa to the liver made Nery doubled over and then slumped back, unable to get up on the referee’s ten-second count.

It was the epilogue to a highly engaged and sometimes messy fight that rewarded the best physical condition of the 24-year-old American, who appeared to be slightly behind in points.

During this seventh round, he landed more punches to the face and it was this left hook, preceded by a big right jab to the lower neck, that outplayed Nery, 26, who looked tired. Body shots that, ironically, were his opponent’s strategy.

Figueroa, who wore the belt of the AMB, now add the CMB to his list and is left with a record of 22 victories, including 17 before the limit, and a null.

‘Panther’ NeryFor his part, he conceded his first loss in 32 fights, which includes 31 successes, 24 of them before the limit.

After this victory, Figueroa will now be able to challenge the American Stephen Fulton, owner of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) belt, or the Uzbek Murodjon Akhmadaliev, champion of the World Association (WBA) and the International Federation (IBF).