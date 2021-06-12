Brandon Cronenberg embraces his father’s long shadow

Brandon Cronenberg must be frankly tired of being compared to his father, but the truth is that it is difficult to resist temptation: his only two films to date, ‘Antiviral’ and this ‘Possessor Uncut’ (which arrives this week at Movistar +), among those who are eight years old, are a debut diptych that inevitably goes back to the cinema of David Cronenberg, the most meaty and mutant.

And if ‘Antiviral’ reminded ‘Rabia’ and other stories of plagues that claimed the human body as a battlefield, this ‘Possessor Uncut’ goes back to Cronenberg films in which what mutates is the minds of the protagonists. It takes visuals from ‘eXistenz’ (which already featured Jennifer Jason Leigh … 22 years ago), from ‘Videodrome’, but also portrays violence in a stark and brutal way reminiscent of ‘A history of violence’.

In any case, Brandon Cronenberg is rapidly developing his own style, and although his father’s shadow is extremely long, ‘Possessor Uncut’ has a personality of its own, something that was undoubtedly detected in the Sitges Festival last year, where it won the awards for Best Film and Best Director in the official section. In his case, it is a disenchanted vision of the human race and the emotions that define it, which rivals his father’s misanthropy, as well as a vision of violence exacerbated in bloody outbursts.

But not only that: Cronenberg uses the setting in a very near future, as he already did in ‘Antiviral’, to tell us about a dehumanized society and where people behave as remotely controlled (even those who are not being really controlled). That is the very core of the film’s plot, but we also see it in its unhealthy detail. For example, the work of one of the protagonists is as alienating and devastating as spying on people from web cameras of their laptops, for example, and do data mining on their tastes and habits that can then be sold.

There is someone inside of me

‘Possessor Uncut’ (name it receives, by the way, because there is a dry ‘Possessor’ that has the scenes of violence softened, although its distribution has been restricted to the United States) tells how a corporation led by Girder (Jennifer Jason Leigh) he is dedicated to murder for hire. For it They kidnap people close to the victims and inject the mind of a murderer in the service of the company into them.

Apart from a shocking introduction sequence in which we will see how the system works, we will meet Tasya Vos (fantastic Andrea Riseborough, whom many of us remember from the title role of ‘Mandy’), the best assassin of this system, and how her last mission it starts to go wrong. His personality and that of the body he is busy with begin to merge into a paranoid nightmare. that portrays some acute schizoid states with images as specific as they are disturbing.

The film is a walk through the delusions of this body sometimes controlled by its original owner, sometimes by a murderer who even when she returns to her own physique seems to be losing control of her actions. It is a very interesting reflection on where exactly in our personalities is the core that defines us, and what terrible things we can do when it fades.

With practical make-up effects absolutely unheard of in cinema today and making ‘Possessor’ a must-see for old-school fantasy fans, you can be blamed for there are some plot twists and turns in its central part where Cronenberg risks losing the viewer’s attention. But otherwise it is an imaginative and original piece (despite parental precedents) of science fiction of contained and explosive savagery. That does not go unnoticed.