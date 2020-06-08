“You are only successful when you do something successful. Then you have to repeat it ”, Gisela Turazzini.

Mister Market He is a schizophrenic in the short term but regains his sanity in the long term. In previous weeks I explained my opinion about the problems caused by the uncertainty in the financial markets. Such uncertainty turned into volatility often punishes less experienced investors who experience devaluation of their assets rather than defend their investments with reasonable arguments.

What scares us disturbs us, but what gives us comfort is certainty, as human beings we cannot avoid it. The market is my passion precisely for being a complex and constant emotional and intellectual challenge. In recent weeks, Mr. Market has reacted by showing us two things; that sometimes it is best to do nothing and that fear beyond any narrative can never lead a investment portfolio.

In the long term the market is fair, in the short term the market is a cyclothymic schizophrenic who only understands incoherent emotions. Good vital decisions are usually those that we know how to make with reason, rather than with the heart. ‘Facta, non verba’ when you cannot separate the gesture from the situation.

Some probably think that they already knew that the bag was going to recover and it is not surprising, in Blackbird we call it pathetic phenomenon of “YoYaLoDijismo”. Some people seem to care more about the ego of believing that they are right, a clear synonym of insecurity, than the wonderful pragmatism of knowing that nobody here has any idea of ​​what is going to happen.

Facts become news and you become realities. Stock markets have risen for various reasons. The first thing I defended in the course of the pandemic was that the market would stop falling if three events were to arise; the global confinement, monetary measures and fiscal measures. Governments have been slow to my liking in understanding the risks of this pandemic, but they have learned from 2008 and at least have been agile in decision making. The second thing I exposed to them was that at the worst moment of the news the bags could bounce.

It is not a matter of wisdom, it is a matter of sequence. The bag discounts everything and before such a ‘Black Swan’, he discounted the disaster. But the market already knows that the answer to confinement is liquidity and debt everywhere. In 2009 we learned that unlimited monetary expansion is capable of lifting the bags. In 2012 we learned that stability in public debt and the banking system comes from the ability to buy debt without limits.

In 2020 we have learned that tax reforms they are essential to lift the economy. Leaders must remember seven generations from the past and consider how they feel about the future when deciding on what affects the people.

Last week we saw something remarkable for the markets, the breakdown of what defines a correction of an impulse, which technically changes the bearish threat of the end of the crisis. What comes from now on we will know with the passage of time, but the momentum of European equities Above two-thirds breaks what defines a correction, and away at least in the short term the overwhelming potential of a sudden relapse for the markets.

The IBEX 35 to vary in tow, but seeing the fortress after the closing of Telefónica and the banking sector, it is rare that we do not have a continuation of the leak in what may be the most bullish two or three weeks of the year. It is for this reason that sometimes I insist so much on what to endure volatility is necessary, since being out of the market these two weeks, could be worse than having stayed in March. And what is the reason for the bullish recovery of the market? Once again in the decisive performance of the ECB, in the spectacular data on unemployment employment in the USA and in the positive result of the de-escalation.

In this environment, the relaxation of this very poor government is evident, and as I suggested in March, the State is likely to take advantage of the pandemic to usurp more power and make fear a chance. This requirement of having a public health system and a broad social shield has had clear consequences in Spain, and among others it has been the worst behavior of GDP and the worst employment data.

It is true that now the medals of having overcome a crisis will come, where the only merit belongs to the discipline of Spanish society, not to its unfortunate politicians. The problem of a State interventionist who believes that the solution is the handle, is reflected in a drowned economy and without incentives. The US unemployment data as well as health data show that the nonexistent social shield can be invented in a time of crisis if the economy is solid.

The health system can be underpinned if there are incentives for private initiative, and the economy can be alleviated if you allow companies to fire as easily as they hire. Don’t just have an idea, create a model that tests it.

As i said Benjamin Graham, the market is short-term schizophrenic, and it is because it is scared off by fear and panic. Being part of a defenseless group is something that we humans carry in our genes. Fear has always been used by individuals and groups to modify behaviors, and by power to show more power. In any case, I am more of the culture that if you want to demonstrate your strength, you must try to be the strongest in the room, or try to make the strongest intervene in your favor.

The stock markets may draw us that the health crisis is complete and that the economic crisis is on the right track, but what nobody dares to say is that the worst crisis we are facing as a society is the crisis of the loss of freedoms through the use of fear, as a cowardly weapon of expropriation. I am at a time in my life where I am looking for a lot of coherence to keep moving forward. And it is true that I was not born with a sword in my hand, but I was forced to learn to wield it, and I did. You are only successful when you do something successful. Then you have to repeat it ».