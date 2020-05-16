The brand-to-brand invitation rules are disclosed. Last night on Smackdown, Michael Cole elaborated on WWE’s brand-to-brand invitation.

Brand-to-brand invitation rules unveiled

This past Monday, Drew McIntyre unveiled new brand-to-brand invitation rule and invited Baron Corbin to a bout Monday on the RAW Red Mark show.

As part of this invitation yesterday we were able to see Charlotte Flair appear on the WWE SmackDown program and not only that but AJ Styles will also take advantage of that to participate in the tournament for the company’s Intercontinental Championship.

At SamckDown, Michael Cole gave further hints on how this brand-to-brand invitation rule worked and said that Each superstar can appear on the other brand’s shows a total of four times throughout the year.. This means that Smackdown’s Baron Corbin going to RAW, and RAW’s Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles going to Smackdown have already spent one of these invitations.

The brand-to-brand invitation rule appears just a year after another rule invented by Vince McMahon for crossing superstars from one brand to the other, which was the Wild Card rule. This rule allowed four fighters from one brand to participate in the show of the other brand on one occasion. But this was ended by not controlling and almost the same wrestlers appeared on the other brand’s show every week.

This Wild Card rule was ended by the obligation of the television networks to WWE to have their own rosters, but now it has been the Network themselves that have pressured WWE to create this rule that allows fighters from both rosters to be mixed.

