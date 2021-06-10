brand quality assaults the mid-range

06/10/2021 at 4:18 PM CEST

OnePlus has presented a new product that is ready to surprise everyone: the OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Core Edition). Thus, this device seeks to surprise everyone thanks to a premium finish at a very accessible price, always without giving up the design and quality standards of the brand.

For this, the new Nord CE includes a 64MP triple camera, a 119º wide angle and a 16MP front camera for selfies, a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED screen and the SnapDragon 750G processor that offers 5G and Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging. Along with Oxygen OS 11.0, the new OnePlus is priced and unbeatable qualities clearly. The processor improves the power of the normal OnePlus Nord, while also making it more energy efficient.

Its 4,500 mAh battery promises an all-day duration, while its fast charge it will make us forget about the waiting, since the load of the 0 to 70% in just half an hour.

We are also talking about the thinnest OnePlus device since the 6T, since it only weighs 170 grams and has a thickness of 7.9mm. In addition, it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come available in three colors Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray and Blue Void. The black model with 6GB of RAM 128GB of storage will cost 299 euros. While the 8GB and 128 model will be available for 329 euros. Finally, a faster one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be on sale starting at 399 euros.

The Public sale date has been announced for June 21. But, the OnePlus community will be able to buy it before and have it available from June 14.