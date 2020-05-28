The Inter de Milan has gotten hard for Lautaro Martinez. The number one goal of Barca He is the Argentine, no one hides him, but the possibility of reaching his signing by the culé sports management is becoming more and more complicated. The neroazzurri box, through its sports director Piero AusilioHe has spoken loud and clear regarding his striker: the clause or nothing.

«There is only one way to get Lautaro Martínez away from Inter … and that is the payment of his clause“He explained emphatically Ausilio in Sky Sports, in addition to ensuring that the conditions of the clause itself were very specific and strict, something not very flattering for a Barca In low hours in the economic aspect, with little cash available for what it already has behind closed doors, it is difficult to consider a movement like the one demanded by Italians.

Thus, with the declaration of intent of the Interists, Lautaro Martinez happens to be worth exactly 111 million euros, not one penny more or one less, 111. It is a quantity that is currently unattainable for the culé group. The club has put on sale practically all of its staff, precisely to face the economic gap that is coming with the payment of the respective contracts of its players, to which should be added the loaned who return, with Coutinho as main stumbling block.

Barça’s proposals rejected

The Barca has tried, actively and passively, to sign Lautaro. There are already several months of contacts between the club, the Inter and the player himself and his representative. But the accounts to pay its clause do not come out and the proposals and routes they have presented to the Italians have been falling by their own weight or simply rejected.

Moratti already recognized that the Blaugrana were betting heavily on the player, but so far the barters that the club has been presenting have not convinced, they do not satisfy the Italians, denoting their satiety with that confession of Ausilio: the clause or nothing.

The Catalans have tried to make the transfer of Lautaro with the inclusion in the operation of several players. The cases of Arturo Vidal, Semedo and even Junior Firpo have been known. Although the list that he was willing to sacrifice the Barca in order to have the Argentine it was wide, but nothing fits better in Inter’s plans than those 111 million. That is why there is no one who seduces the Interists. The operation is complicated.